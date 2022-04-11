ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local company gave Eyewitness News an inside look at a spacecraft they want residents to vote for in a statewide contest.

Ingersoll Machine Tools is in the “Sweet 16” of the third annual “Makers Madness.” Ingersoll hopes America’s next ride to the moon will launch them to the win. They are manufacturing the Orion Spacecraft here in Rockford.

Officials said they are proud to be part of history and proud of the work ethic.

“Because we’re good at what we do,” said Jeff Ahrstrom, president and CEO of Ingersoll Machine Tools. “We take people from high school, they’ll spend their entire career, 40-plus years here, and that’s something that’s so incredible, and so rare these days in America.”

The ‘Makers Madness” elite eight is set to be released Tuesday. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News to hear how Ingersoll and other local companies made out.