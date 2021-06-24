Inside look: Local workers play a role in distributing packages following “Prime Day” sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- Parts of the airline industry, especially passenger travel, were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. But as people were forced to shop from home, cargo numbers climbed.

A jump in online sales contributed to a big 2020 for the Chicago Rockford International Airport. Amazon played an important role in that success. Thursday, we took an inside look at the company’s operations following their annual “Prime Day” sale.

Hundreds of Amazon workers in the Forest City play a big part in making sure every package gets to where it needs to be.

Rockford-native Michael Berg is the senior operations manager at Amazon’s Prime Air facility at RFD. He says the workload does ramp up as shoppers take advantage of deals, but employees band together to make sure it can all get done.

“During Prime Week, it’s all hands on-deck,” Berg said. “So about 15 minutes ago, I just got done working side-by-side with an associate in a container helping them load freight for our outbound aircraft to make sure that we deliver for our customers on time.”

Berg says although Prime Day is one of the busiest times of year for his team, it serves as a good measuring stick for the Black Friday and Christmas rush.

“For a week, we see the volume ramp up by thousands of packages. It’s a really good time for us to assess the readiness of our business, prepare our team and get them conditioned for the holiday season to come,” Berg said.

Amazon will soon have a greater presence in Rockford. City leaders announced earlier this year the e-commerce giant plans to open a fulfillment center at the former Bon-Ton building on Shepherd Trail.