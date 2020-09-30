Inspector Thomas Stigler named as Beloit’s interim police chief

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police Inspector Thoma Stigler has been named as interim chief of the Beloit Police Department, following the move of Chief David Zibolski to Fargo, North Dakota.

Stigler joined the department in March 2018, after working with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Stigler will serve until the next police chief is selected by the Beloit Police & Fire Commission.

According to a press released, Stigler will “lead the department’s training efforts, including requiring all officers to go through implicit bias training in January. Additionally, the City of Beloit Police Department will be continuing its training in Integrated Communication, Assessment and Tactics (ICAT) training to help defuse potentially violent scenarios, especially when an individual is experiencing a mental crisis.”

“I hope that we would continue on the path that we are on in treating everyone equally and it’s important to reinforce this message in the department and in the community,” Stigler said.

