ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those headed down to see Rockford’s fireworks show in person, there is a few things to keep in mind.

Residents can watch the show from Davis Park, 320 Whitman St. The gates will open at 4 p.m. and it will cost $5 to get in, $4 for veterans. Kids five and under get in for free.

There will be live music and children’s activities.