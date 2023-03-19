ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council will discuss filling its empty seat on Monday.

Mayor Tom McNamara has named his choice. He selected Isidro Barrios as the interim 11th Ward alderman.

Barrios has a background as a construction union laborer and foreman. He also worked as an instructor at the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters.

City council will consider Barrios’ appointment at Monday’s meeting. Aldermen have 30 days to vote.

Barrios would replace Tuffy Quinonez, who died last month after having a stroke.

He had served on the council since 2017.