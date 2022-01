FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Fire Department has begun the search for a new chief after Brad Liggett died earlier this month.

Scott Stykel was sworn in as interim chief on Tuesday night. He is a 24-year veteran of the Freeport Fire Department. Stykel will lead the department until a replacement is approved.

An internal candidate can apply for the position for the next 10 days. The city council will then approve an outside recruitment company to conduct a national search for a new chief.