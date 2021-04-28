Interim Rockford Fire, Police chiefs announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Fire and Police Commission announced the interim Fire Department and Police Department chiefs Wednesday morning.

Randy Berke will serve as Interim Police Chief and Bob Vertiz will serve as Interim Fire Chief.

Fire Chief Derek Bergsten and Police Chief Dan O’Shea both announced their departures earlier this year.

“Both Chief Bergsten and Chief O’Shea have done a fantastic job developing the leadership skill of their teams during their tenures,” said Sam Schmitz of the Fire and Police Commission. “I believe Chief Vertiz and Chief Berke will be able to seamlessly step into these new roles, while the Commission conducts a national search for permanent replacements.”

Chief Vertiz begins on May 8. Vertiz has been with the Rockford Fire Department for nearly 32 years.

Since 2018, he has held the position of Division Chief of Training. Chief Vertiz previously held the position of EMS Coordinator. He is a lifelong Rockford resident.

Chief Berke has been with the Rockford Police Department for 27 years. He will begin on May 1.

Berke currently serves as the Assistant Deputy Chief over Police District 2. Chief Berke is a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy and has served on the SWAT team for 24 years.

Chief Berke has been a resident of Rockford since he was hired by the department in 1994.

“I appreciate the hard work of the three citizens on the Fire and Police Commission,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “After selecting Interim Chiefs, they now begin an even more difficult task of launching national searches for two chief positions simultaneously. I know the commissioners are committed to finding the very best candidates to serve our community.”

The Fire and Police Commission is led by Rockford residents Sam Schmitz, Ingrid Hargrove, and Rudy Valdez.

Those who apply for the permanent positions are not eligible for the interim positions per Fire and Police Commission requirements