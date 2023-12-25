ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Yasir Aljadani and Luigi Abe are two international students from Rockford University experiencing their first Christmas in America.

“Nothing. Actually, just staying home, video games, or watching a movie,” said Aljadani.

It doesn’t sound like your typical Christmas plans, but its what Aldani and Abe have in store. the two can’t go home for winter break so they are spending it together while school is out. Neither celebrate the holiday, but they heard of it before coming to the Forest City.

“I think Christmas is a little party with family is just, but I didn’t know it was like something. I think it’s like the whole family come together and they stay together just for a party or something,” said Aljadani.

Aljadani is from Saudi Arabia and Abe is from Japan. The two are studying English at university. The only way the two new friends can communicate. Well, that and video games.

“We just talk and because we like to play video games,” said Abe “So that’s why we like to play them all the time. We’re always together and studying together so he is important.”

“The first time I see him, I look at him and he looks at me like oh he playing video games. I go to him I am like hi Luigi you with me. We be in the same class we talk and we become friends.” Aljadani said.

“It is a blessing to get to know them, to get to learn from them,” said Maggie Kasicki the Assistant Director of Global Affairs, at Rockford University.

This winter Aljadani saw snow for the first time.

“I want to make a big snowman, but I still want to take the chance. It’s normal, but it’s hard. I touch the ice. The snow is slick. My hand freezing.” he said.

As for Luigi, it doesn’t seem like he will be having a traditional Christmas Dinner. Since being in America he hasn’t had enough of his new favorite food.

“Absolutely, I love hamburgers. I like to eat hamburgers and many hamburger shops(In America),” Abe said.

Students like these two come to America without any real knowledge of the area. To make the transition easier Rockford University has something called the Community Friends Program. It allows people in the community to help international students become accustomed to the area. If interested in being a part go to their website to learn more.