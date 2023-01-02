A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

UNION, Wis. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man, who is from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, lost control of his vehicle on N Hwy 14 at W Holt Road around 1:24 a.m. in foggy and icy conditions.

Police said the man was headed northbound when he slid into the southbound lane, where his SUV was hit by a snowplow and split into two pieces.

The driver then got out of his car and was standing in the roadway 1-2 minutes later when another southbound car struck the front end of his SUV, which was resting in the roadway, sending both it and the driver into a ditch, pinning him beneath it.

Police said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to UW Health in Madison. He was later arrested for 1st offense of Operating While Intoxicated.

The driver of the snow plow was uninjured, police said. The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries.

N Hwy 14 was closed for nearly 2 hours while investigators worked the scene.