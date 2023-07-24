COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVO) — A 43-year-old man from Illinois was arrested Saturday after allegedly sending two people on a raft crashing into a boat dock while he was operating a jet ski while intoxicated.

According to WWMT, the incident happened on Silver Lake Saturday night. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was intoxicated while pulling a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, also from Illinois.

The driver made a turn, causing the raft to crash into a wooden floating dock.

The 21-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was hospitalized. The 15-year-old was released at the scene.

The driver was charged with boating while intoxicated causing injuries, police said.