JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Janesville say Derrick Stevenson, 30, was drunk and armed with two guns during a domestic disturbance on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Riverside Drive around 4:34 a.m. and could hear raised voices coming from inside the home.

Police learned Stevenson had fired at least one shot inside the residence, and were able to escort the victims away from the home. Stevenson was taken into custody “without incident,” police said.

No one was injured, and the two firearms and a spent shell casing were recovered in the investigation, police said.

Stevenson was charged with three counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety While Armed, one count of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety While Armed, Intoxicated Use of Dangerous Weapons, four counts of False Imprisonment While Armed, Intimidating a Victim, and Disorderly Conduct While Armed.