SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is warning that an invasive pest, the spotted lanternfly, has been detected in the state and says residents should notify authorities if they see one.

The agency said it was alerted to the presence of the bug on September 16th and collected specimens from the site.

The spotted lanternfly is native to eastern Asia and was first found in the U.S. in southeastern Pennsylvania in 2014. Since then, it has spread across the eastern and southeastern parts of the country, making its way into the Midwest.

The pest has been detected in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, and feeds on the invasive tree of heaven, maple trees, and grapes, as well as a variety of other plants.

Anyone who sees one is asked to send photos to lanternfly@illinois.edu.