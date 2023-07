JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police announced Wednesday that Kyle Dean, 33, has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Police said Dean was arrested at his home, in the 600 block of s. Orchard Street, on Tuesday.

His arrest was the culmination of an investigation police initiated this year involving multiple victims, regarding crimes that took place around 2007.

Dean was booked into the Rock County Jail.