Investigators: Rockford Police Officer admitted to possession of child pornography on his phone

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Police Officer charged with child pornography admitted to investigators they would find the images and videos on his phone, according to court documents.

Police arrested Detective Joshua Grover, 45, at his home in Roscoe and charged him with three counts of Child Pornography and Possession of Photos of a Victim Under the Age of 13.

According to the charging documents, during an interview with investigators, Grover admitted they would find the images on his cell phone. Authorities say numerous videos and images of child pornography were found on the device.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Roscoe Police Department assisted with the arrest.

Grover was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Thursday. He is currently being held with no bond. His next court date is September 24.

“It is outrageous that we have another officer charged with a criminal offense, in particular for such an egregious crime against children,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “As a community, we are working diligently to end violence against women and children, and learning that someone within our ranks is alleged to have engaged in this behavior is heart wrenching. If found guilty, I hope he is held accountable to the fullest extent allowed by law.”

Each of Grover’s charges are punishable by up to three to seven years in prison.