BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Iowa man was arrested in Belvidere on Saturday after guns and drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop.

The Belvidere Police Department IMPACT unit conducted the stop on Bypass Rte. 20 at Farmington Way around 1:20 p.m. for multiple traffic violations, according to the department. Officers smelled “a strong odor of raw narcotics” coming from the white Honda SUV.

Marcus Sinclair Washington, 31 of Dubuque, said that he was driving from Chicago and was heading back to Iowa. Belvidere K-9 helped search the vehicle, where over 70 grams of marijuana, a Glock 17 with a 32-round extended mag and a Ruger .380 were found.

Washington was taken into custody. He has been charged with Aggravate Unlawful Use of Weapons and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.