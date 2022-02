WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Internal Revenue Service said that it will not be using facial recognition technology.

The agency was going to use a third-party service called “ID Me” to verify identities and to access online tac services, but lawmakers from both parties expressed concern over privacy and data security.

The IRS said that it will develop another authentication process that will not rely on a third-party vendor. It is not expected to affect tax filings this year.