PEOTONE, Ill. (WTVO) — A move to force the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to finally make a decision on a south suburban airport is now one step closer to happening.

A Senate committee passed a bill that would require IDOT to seek interest from qualified developers of a cargo airport within six months. It does not require the project to be built.

The airport project near Peotone has been talked about for decades. IDOT has spent nearly $100 million buying up land over the years.

The next step is a full vote in the State Senate.