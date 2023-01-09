BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Heartland Leaf, a Highland Park-based marijuana dispensary, could be opening a location near the planned 43-acre gas station and truck stop near I-90 in Belvidere.

The company has submitted an application to the Belvidere Planning and Zoning Commission for a structure to be built at 1874 Crystal Parkway.

The committee will meet to vote on the application on Monday night.

The area will also be the location of a 12,000 foot convenience store and gas station.

The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit.

The new Shell gas station will have 16 auto fueling positions, along with 8 commercial fueling lanes and 63 truck parking spaces.

The convenience store will house two drive-thrus, accommodating restaurants such as Smoothie King, Wingstop, Jimmy Johns, and Sbarro.

The fuel center is expected to open in summer of 2023.

Adult use sales of recreational marijuana soared past $1.5 billion in Illinois in 2022.

However, the number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday.

More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021, climbing from about 200 to more than 3,000 per year.

Nearly a quarter of the children wound up hospitalized, some seriously ill, according to a new analysis in the journal Pediatrics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.