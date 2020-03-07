Is Daylight Saving Time hazardous for your health? Local doctor says ‘yes’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We’ll spring our clocks forward an hour on Sunday, March 8th, but local health professionals say there’s more to be watchful for than just oversleeping.

According to Mercyhealth Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Prasad Kilaru, a recent study showed a nearly 25 percent increase in heart attacks on the first Monday after the time change.

Most of those cases are from people already at risk, like smokers, but health experts say more stress hormones are released when we lose an hour of sleep.

Dr. Kilaru says there are ways to make the Daylight Saving transition easier on the body.

“When you wake up on Saturday and Sunday, and especially on Monday, get up and go out. Don’t just stay indoors. Get exposed to the sunlight, so that your body and mind can reset your circadian rhythm,” he said.

Another way to reset the body’s internal clock is to wake up 30 minutes earlier each day this weekend, according to Dr. Kilaru.

