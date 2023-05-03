ROCKFORD (WTVO) — With the addition of doorbell security cameras, there is legislation in Illinois determining whether it is legal or illegal for a neighbor’s camera to record or capture video or images of an individual’s property.

Illinois is a two-party consent state, which means that it is illegal to record a conversation or other audio without the consent of all parties involved, Illinois 720 Ill. Compiled Stat. 5/14-2(a)(1).

When it comes to pointing a security camera or similar device toward your neighbor’s property, it is illegal to do so with the intent or purpose of recording activity inside their residence. Illinois 720 Ill. Compiled Stat. 5/26‐4(a)‐(a‐6)

Illinois does have strict eavesdropping laws which can be categorized as a Class 4 felony and consequences can range from 1-3 years in prison, probation, and fines of up to $250,000 for first time offenders.

However, it is within a neighbor’s right to legally install security cameras or similar devices on their property with the purpose of their own protection and video surveillance. As long as they are not recording private information, there is nothing stopping them from recording your property in their camera’s field of view.