ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While every state restricts drinking alcohol to people age 21 or older, each state has different laws regarding public intoxication.

You may be wondering: can I be arrested for being drunk in Illinois?

The answer is: no. Illinois does not have a law preventing public intoxication. In fact, according to O’Meara Law LLC, the state actually has a law preventing local governments from making public intoxication an offense.

The reason is that Illinois treats drunkenness as a medical or social issue, and encourages people to seek treatment instead of incarceration.

Police cannot arrest a person on the charge of public intoxication, but they can put a drunk person into “protective custody” and force the person to go home, go to a hospital, or go to jail until they sober up.

However, protective custody does not show up on a person’s criminal record.

However, a person who is drunk who also engages in disruptive, violent, or dangerous behavior can be charged with a crime, including Disorderly Conduct, Battery, Assault, Driving Under the Influence, or Drinking by an Underage Minor.

Sometimes, an intoxicated person with lowered inhibitions may participate in other crimes, including Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass, Burglary, Robbery, or Sexual Assault, according to Goldman & Associates.