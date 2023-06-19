ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No ifs, ands, or butts about it! Think twice before mooning someone in Illinois. A gesture often used as a way to prank someone, could it get you arrested in Illinois?

According to Illinois law, public indecency is always considered a sex crime, and there are two forms of public indecency that are against the law. One is having sex with another person in public. The other is “a lewd exposure of the body done with the intent to arouse or to satisfy the sexual desire of the person.”

However, yes, you can be charged with indecent exposure for mooning someone if the intent of the act is to arouse sexual desire with the intention of being seen by others.

Being convicted of public indecency could result in a sentence of one year in jail and a fine of $2,500.

Individuals younger than 16 are immune from prosecution for public indecency. Instead, a juvenile would likely get a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for the same behavior.