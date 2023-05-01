ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Many dog owners know the feeling of taking their pet for a long walk, only for them to squat down, leave present on your neighbor’s lawn, and as you go to reach for your ‘poop-bag’, you quickly realize you’re all out.

The questions race through your head, Do I leave it? Do I cover it? Do I come back?

One question you may not necessarily ask yourself, but possibly should, is, Is it illegal not to pick up after my dog?

That question varies by state.

These laws are commonly known as “Pooper Scooper Laws,” and they require that all pet owners pick up after their animals both on private and public property. This includes neighbor’s yards, sidewalks, parks, school, and others.

If someone violates the pooper scooper law in Illinois, they could potentially be subjected to fines in the range of $50 to $500.

LIST OF FINES FOR POOPER SCOOPER VIOLATIONS IN SOME STATES: