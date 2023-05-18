ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — While smoke detectors save countless lives, some people do not own them inside their homes. Firefighters do not condone not having working detectors, but there is a question of whether it is illegal to not have them.

For starters, The First Alert website is a great place to start when looking into fire situations involving smoke and carbon monoxide requirements for your area.

Working smoke detectors are required in almost all 50 states, and it is illegal not to have at least one.

In a tenant-landlord relationship, there are questions about who is responsible to ensure there are working smoke detectors. Landlords are required to ensure smoke alarms are working at the beginning of their agreement, however, tenants are generally responsible for replacing the batteries.

In the event an alarm breaks, the landlord would be responsible for its replacement. From that point on it is up to the tenant to test it diligently, checking and/or replacing batteries, and reporting anything broken in a timely matter.

Laws and regulations vary depending on where you live, but smoke detectors do need to remain connected at all times. If one is disconnected, it could result in criminal charges in the event of a fire on your property.

Although it is not illegal to remove or take down smoke detectors in your home, the detector should for the most part stay connected.

Working smoke detectors are required in almost all 50 states, and it is illegal not to have at least one.