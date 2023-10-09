ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween approaching, tricks, treats, and pranks are sure to haunt local residents.

However, many of the classic Halloween pranks are against the law in Illinois.

For instance, smashing pumpkins that are on private property is considered vandalism and the perpetrator can be charged with disorderly conduct.

After Halloween, used Jack O’ Lanterns should be disposed of. Experts recommend composting them instead of throwing them out in the trash.

Illinois law also prohibits teepeeing trees or houses or egging people or property. Each of those offenses can result in disorderly conduct charges. It’s also illegal to destroy a mailbox or light a bag of manure on fire.

Misdemeanor charges can range from imprisonment to fines of up to $2,500.

Scaring strangers could result in a charge of assault.