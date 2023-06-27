ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Say you’re driving down the road and approach a red light when you pull out your phone to check something. The car is not moving so you pick it up. Sitting across from you is a cop looking directly at your vehicle. You wonder to yourself, is it illegal to text at a red light in Illinois?

As it turns out, you can be pulled over using a mobile device while stopped at a stop light or sign.

In Illinois, it is illegal to use your cell phone while driving in Illinois. There are a few times in which you are permitted to use it in the event you’re reporting an emergency, while parked or on the shoulder of a roadway, or while stopped due to normal traffic and your car is in the neutral or parked positions.

Illinois is one of the states that has passed a ‘Hands-Free Law’, that prohibits drivers from using hand-held devices while driving, but permits hands-free devices or blue-tooth technology as long as the driver is at least 19 years of age.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office states, “Even using hands-free technology is considered a distraction while driving and can be dangerous. If you must make a phone call, even with hands-free technology, it is recommended that you pull off to the side of the road before making the call.”

Punishments for distracted driving, or texting-and-driving in Illinois can vary depending on numerous factors such as the number of times a driver has been cited.

For example, a driver can face penalties including fines between $100 and $150, but punishments can be significantly more severe depending on the nature of the crime. According to the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles says, generally first-time offenders will need to pay a fine of roughly $75, while repeat offenders can up to $125 or $150.

For any further clarifications regarding driving in Illinois, refer to the state’s Department of Motor Vehicle’s website, here.

Overall, It is illegal to text and drive in Illinois and can be punishable by law.