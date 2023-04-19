ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Biking is very popular in the U.S., with an estimated 70 million bikes being owned across the country.

However, people might be wondering where they can legally ride their bikes. Since they are not a motor vehicle, residents might think that they can ride them on Illinois sidewalks.

As it turns out, it depends on where the person is in the state.

State law says that residents can ride their bike on the sidewalk, according to Illinois Legal Aid. However, different towns can make their own ordinances prohibiting the practice.

For example, it is illegal to ride on the sidewalk in Chicago unless it is marked as a bike path. Most bike lanes in the city are on the street, so it would be illegal to choose to bike on the sidewalk if these paths are there.

It is also important to remember that even though bikes do not have motors, they are still considered vehicles in Illinois. This means that they must follow the same laws that cars do.

For example, bikers must make sure to signal all of their turns and stops, as well as stopping at stop signs. They must also make sure to have reflectors at night.