(WTVO) — Most states in the U.S. suggest wearing proper footwear, as barefoot driving is unsafe. But will you get a ticket if you operate a car barefoot in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin State Trooper Jim Larson told the Wisconsin State Journal that it is legal to drive barefoot, according to The Zebra.

In fact, driving barefoot is not illegal in any U.S. state.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s entirely safe.

According to GetJerry, the car insurance app, bare feet have less traction on the pedals, especially if your feet are wet or covered with sand. And, your braking force is reduced. Also, driving without shoes could be distracting if you step on something sharp, or stub your toe.

Also, if you are involved in an accident, you could severely injure your foot on broken glass.

And, leaving your shoes near your feet could cause them to get stuck under the brake pedal, which could be deadly.

So, while it’s not illegal, operating a car while barefoot could expose you to other accusations in the event of an accident, such as the negligent operation of a vehicle or endangering the safety or causing a degree of harm.