ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The warm spring and summer months will have people flocking to events, and if you are someone who is interested in rodeo, you may want to consider a few things before hosting one on your property in Illinois.

“Rodeo is a sport involving a series of riding and roping contests derived from the working skills of the American cowboy as developed during the second half of the 19th century to support the open-range cattle industry in North America,” according to Brittanica.

Rodeos’ origins are traced back to northern Mexico and part of the United States and Western Canada.

Before hosting a rodeo on your property in Illinois, there are certain permits you must obtain in order to ensure you’re not breaking any state or local laws.

Begin with filing for a Temporary Use and Structure Permit. These can vary based on where you live and your local government. Typically, there are two types of these permits. The first is for hosting on a vacant property. The other is for hosting on your private property. Adding spaces for loading areas, parking, vendors, etc. may also require these permits.

A Premises License allows for a venue to sell or supply alcohol to its attendees and guests. Depending on where you live, in Illinois for example, all alcohol-related businesses that operate in the state must secure a liquor license through the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.

An Event Permit is another type of permit that may be required before holding a rodeo on your private property in Illinois. These Event Permits can also vary from location to location. With most applications, there are costs that come with filing for these permits, and can also vary between cities.

Business Licences and Building Permits are additional permits that may be required if you are looking to take your rodeo to the next level and turn it into a profession. Learn more about business licenses in Illinois here.

There are a few remaining permits that may be required before organizing a rodeo on your private property in Illinois. Those would include but are not limited to a Noise Permit, Fire/Firework Permit, and Health Permit.

While it is legal to hold a rodeo on your private property in Illinois, be sure to check or refer to, your local government to ensure you are not committing any violation.