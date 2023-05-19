ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the summer approaches and you’re looking for a good way to cool off, you may consider hopping into a pool fully nude. Otherwise known as skinny-dipping. If you do, here are some things you may want to consider.

According to Illinois law, public indecency is always considered a sex crime, and there are two forms of public indecency that are against the law. One is having sex with another person in public. The other is “a lewd exposure of the body done with the intent to arouse or to satisfy the sexual desire of the person.”

Taking into account the illegal act of public exposure, the law in place for anyone who exposes their private parts in a public setting, punishments can vary state-to-state. Depending on the gravity of the circumstances, punishments can range from a misdemeanor all the way to a felony.

While exposing yourself in public is prohibited, because you are in the comfort of your own private property you are allowed to do so as long as you are not doing it with the intention of arousing others.

Despite being on your property, if a neighbor or nearby on-looker sees you and alerts the authorities, you could face possible charges or further justice following an investigation.

According to David Friedberg, a Chicago criminal lawyer, a person charged with a crime of public indecency while in their own home has a better shot at defense if they can argue that they didn’t realize they were visible to the public.