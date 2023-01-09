ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pedestrians have a lot of rights in Illinois, as they have the right of way in many situations. However, what if a pedestrian needs to cross the road and there is no crosswalk nearby?

It is important for pedestrians to remember that they do not have free reign and must follow laws in order to maintain safety, according to Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates. This includes specific rules for crossing the street.

Jaywalking, according to Merriam-Webster, is “the act of crossing a street in an illegal, careless, or unsafe manner.” This would mean crossing at an undesignated place or doing so in a way that puts others, or yourself, at risk. Many Illinois residents, though, might be wondering if it is straight up illegal to jaywalk in the state.

According to Horwitz, pedestrians cannot simply leave a curb and walk into the path of a moving vehicle. While pedestrians might have the right of way in other instances, they must yield the right of way to any vehicle close enough to pose immediate danger.

It is important to note that different jurisdictions across the state can make their own laws about street crossing. Those could include jaywalking, as well as crossing against a traffic signal. Residents seen breaking these laws could face citations.

Residents should check their local laws before they make the decision to cross the road at an undesignated place.