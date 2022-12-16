ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin?

The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin.

A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, according to Grieve Law.

Any subsequent offenses are considered felonies, and have penalties of up to 3 and a half years in jail or $10,000 in fines.

Wisconsin considers possession of THC, the active chemical in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to distribute marijuana, growing marijuana, or operating a drug house as serious offenses.

However, the city of Madison has decriminalized minor cannabis possession, of up to 28 grams for personal use. It remains the only jurisdiction in the state to have done so.

Medical marijuana is available only to those with a written letter from a doctor, and only as CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical present in the drug.

Sunnyside, which operates cannabis dispensaries in Illinois, opened a dispensary just over the southern Wisconsin border, at 7000 First Ranger Drive, in South Beloit, in July 2020.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proposed legalizing recreational marijuana in 2021.