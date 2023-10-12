ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen may be going in next to Texas Roadhouse on E. State Street.

Z & H Foods, Inc., of Sugar Land, Texas, has submitted a request to Rockford’s Zoning Board of Appeals to grant a special use permit for a drive-thru restaurant to be located at 7210 Walton Street, by Walmart, in an empty corner lot adjacent to Texas Roadhouse.

Z & H Foods is a franchisee owner of Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchens in multiple states.

The Rockford area is home to three Popeye’s locations at present time: at 3622 Auburn Street; 3509 E. State Street; and 5207 N. 2nd Street in Loves Park.