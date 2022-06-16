(WTVO) — ComEd customers are getting a sticker shock with June’s electricity bill.

The typical household will see a discount in the amount of $18 to $20.

But with ComEd raising their rates to 11 cents per killowatt-hour (kWh) on June 1st, how is this possible?

It comes in the form of a line item credit called “Carbon-Free Energy Resource Adjustment.”

That is a consumer reimbursement of an Illinois “Carbon Mitigation Credit” that was designed to keep three nuclear power plants open, including Byron, Dresden, and Braidwood. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act of 2021 allocated $700 million, over a five-year period, to keep the plants in operation.

However, with energy prices skyrocketing due to natural gas shortages, due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the nuclear plants have been making money.

A provision in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act requires the owner of the plants, Constellation Energy, to pay customers back the money in a form of a bill credit.

ComEd is paying customers a rebate of between 3.5 cents and 4.3 cents per kWh.

So, as long as energy prices remain high, ComEd customers could see a credit for several years. The law requires that the credit continues through May 31, 2023, at the minimum.