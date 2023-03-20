ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Isidro Barrios was approved by the Rockford City Council as the new 11th Ward alderman Monday night.

According to the City, “Barrios was a construction union laborer and foreman, as well as a superintendent and estimator for Mohawk Contracting Co. For 16 years, he was an instructor for the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Apprentice and Training Program. Barrios also served on the Winnebago County Board from 2009-2012. In addition, he assisted in organizing last year’s 11th Ward parade and often hosts public meetings in the ward.”

Barrios fills the vacant seat left by the passing of Alderman Tuffy Quinonez, who died last month after having a stroke.

“Due to the loss of my good friend Tuffy, I would be honored to serve as his replacement,” Barrios said. “I look forward to serving the citizens of the 11th Ward. I believe the future is in our hands and that all residents must continue to strive for the best.”