ISP investigate a stolen Belvidere Police squad car crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police District 16 respond to a stolen squad car crash in Boone County.

It happened at the intersection of Garden Prairie Road and Lawrenceville Road.

Investigators said a 29-year-old man stole a Belvidere Police squad car in front of 120 E. Madison Street in Belvidere, around 12:50 this afternoon.

The vehicle was a 2019, black Dodge Charger.

The driver lost control while traveling eastbound on Lawrenceville Road, approaching Garden Prairie, and struck a tree, police explained.

Authorities said the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

This investigation is on-going, and charges are pending.

Belvidere Police said an update will be provided on Monday, March 8th.

