BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police District 16 respond to a stolen squad car crash in Boone County.
It happened at the intersection of Garden Prairie Road and Lawrenceville Road.
Investigators said a 29-year-old man stole a Belvidere Police squad car in front of 120 E. Madison Street in Belvidere, around 12:50 this afternoon.
The vehicle was a 2019, black Dodge Charger.
The driver lost control while traveling eastbound on Lawrenceville Road, approaching Garden Prairie, and struck a tree, police explained.
Authorities said the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
This investigation is on-going, and charges are pending.
Belvidere Police said an update will be provided on Monday, March 8th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ISP investigate a stolen Belvidere Police squad car crash
- Dosunmu’s return powers No. 4 Illinois over No. 7 Ohio State
- E-Rabs overcome 12-point halftime deficit, beat Jefferson to tie for Division ‘B’ lead
- Boylan tops Harlem, Huskies still win NIC-10 Division ‘A’
- IDPH announces 2,565 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!