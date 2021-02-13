ISP squad car struck on I-39, Belvidere man arrested for DUI

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police are reminding drivers once again of the importance of Scott’s Law after a trooper was struck near Pecatonica.

Officials say that around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, a District 16 trooper was called to assist a driver on I-39 Northbound near the Baxter Road exit.

Around 6:30 a.m. as the trooper was changing a driver’s side tire, a gray jeep crashed into the back of the squad car. The vehicle being worked on was not impacted in the crash. The trooper was not hurt.

Police say this marks the 5th Scott’s Law related incident already in 2021.

Aaron Hornet via Winnebago County Jail

The driver of the jeep was identified as 45-year-old Aaron Honert from Belvidere.

Honert is charged with a violation of Scott’s Law, Driving too Fast for Conditions, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so.

A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

“Troopers risk their lives daily to protect the public. We ask that you do your part by paying attention as you drive, and obey Scott’s Law,” stated ISP District 16 Commander, Captain Joseph Blanchette. “These crashes are completely preventable, always drive sober and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road,” added Captain Blanchette.