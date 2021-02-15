ISP Trooper in critical condition after squad car struck

JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper is fighting for his life after his squad car was struck.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Illinois State Police officials were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on I-55 near IL Route 30 in Will County.

A trooper responded to help clean up the scene, pulling up behind the wrecked vehicles in the left lane. While he was in his squad car, a 2010 black Cadillac crashed into the squad car’s rear, causing significant injuries.

The trooper was airlifted to a local hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Cadillac, 20-year-old Angel M. Casillas from Joliet, IL was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash marks the sixth Scott’s Law violation this year, and the second in two days.

Interstate 55 at IL Route 30 was closed until approximately 3:45 p.m. for the traffic crash investigation.

Police will provide an update once more details become available.