ISP Trooper struck by drunk driver while conducting separate DUI investigation

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police Trooper was struck by a drunk driver while investigating a different drunk driver.

The incident happened at approximately 11:49 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94 northbound at Garfield Boulevard in Cook County, according to the Illinois State Police.

The officer was reportedly inside of a fully marked squad car with the emergency lights activated while assisting another trooper with a DUI investigation. A Black Nissan Sentra reportedly failed to yield to the emergency vehicle on the side of the road and veered onto the right shoulder, sideswiping the front driver’s side of the squad car. The Nissan then lost control and traveled across all of lanes of traffic and struck the concrete median barrier on the left shoulder.

While the ISP Trooper did not require hospitalization, Alontae L. Holliday, a 25-year-old female of Matteson, Il. and the driver of the Nissan, was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Driving Too Fast for Conditions and Improper Lane Usage.

There have been 22 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law so far this year, and 13 troopers have sustained injuries in these instances.

Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law, requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle with their emergency lights on.

“Troopers from throughout the state have left their families to work in Chicago on an Anti-Violence Detail, working 24-hours a day to keep our roadways safe from violent criminals,” said ISP Division of Patrol’s Deputy Director Colonel Margaret McGreal. “The detail is successful, as is evidence by the 226 recovered firearms seized by our Troopers along the expressways and the seven violent criminals arrested in the past two weeks for forcibly hijacking cars. While we continue to fight crime with the full weight of our most valuable resource, our hard-working Troopers, we need the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel. Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road. We can’t seize the next gun or apprehend the next violent criminal when citizens with no regard for the safety of others drive impaired.”