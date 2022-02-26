BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police trooper was hit by a DUI driver while he was assisting with a separate DUI driver.

The incident happened on South Prospect Road at Hall Court in Bloomington around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Illinois State Police. An ISP District 6 Trooper was sitting in their squad car, with the emergency lights on, in order to assist the Bloomington Police Department with a DUI investigation.

A Volkswagen Utility reportedly failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the squad car. The Trooper was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Michael A. Tibbitts, 24, was arrested by the BPD for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, along with other traffic violations.

There have been nine ISP squad cars struck in relation to violations of Scott’s Law so far this year, with four Troopers sustaining injuries.

“ISP Troopers are working hard alongside our law enforcement partners to fight crime and get impaired drivers off the roadways, we need the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel. Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road,” stated Commander Captain Gregg Cavanaugh.