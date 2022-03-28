ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents will soon have more ways to get to O’Hare.

Coach USA is making more trips between Rockford and O’Hare Airport. There will now be 17 daily trips to the airport from the bus station on Walton Street.

The company said that they decreased the trips during COVID-19 because people were not traveling as much, but with COVID on the decline, more people are headed out of town.

“So we did cut back to what we called our ‘brass tax schedule’, so it was kind of a barebones schedule,” said Allen Fugate, general manager of Coach USA. “So we still kept the service up between Rockford and Chicago, we saw some upticks over time and we saw different upticks when things started loosing up a little bit last summer, and then during the holidays we saw some nice increases.”

Coach USA also offered a bus to Midway Airport, but that stopped during COVID. The company said that there is not enough demand right now to restart the service to that airport.