(WTVO) — Tuesday was “Safer Internet Day.”

It is a worldwide event that raises awareness about staying safe on the web. Jennifer Hanley, the North American head of safety at Meta, said that it takes homes, families, schools and the government to build a healthy online enviornment.

“[We] want to make sure people feel safe and empowered when they are online, want to make sure they are having a safe and positive experience,” Hanley said.

Tuesday was the 19th edition of “Safer Internet Day,” and Hanley said that no one person or company can make the internet safe.

“At Meta, we are really trying to express to people the importance of online safety, and also highlight this isn’t just a Meta issue or even a technology issue,” Hanley said. “We’re really, when we are talking about online safety, we’re dealing with larger society issues.”

The internet has become intertwined with everyday life. That ease of access has made it easier for some to take advantage of some users, especially kids and young adults.

It is important to discuss those dangers, according to Hanley.

“Youth safety and well-being, child safety suicide and self injury prevention,” Hanley said. “Take a break. That was just recently introduced on Instagram to help young people think about the time they are spending online. Comment warnings to help people understand if they are posting something that might be problematic or is similar to other negative behavior that has been reported in the past.”

Password security has become critical for adults. Weak security can give others access to everything from bills to online banking and personal information. Hanley advises users to have a different password for each website and app.

“Think about everything from cyber security, like the passwords two factor authentication,” Hanley said.

Most importantly, Hanley encourages everyone to stay aware.

“If you see something suspicious, you think it’s problematic, you think it goes against our community standards, please go and report that content,” Hanley said.