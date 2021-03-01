‘It would be nice to actually get it’ | Frustrations mount for those unable to secure COVID-19 vaccine appointment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Getting your name on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has been less than a breeze statewide. However, some residents who have tried to sign up for an appointment with Walgreens have had an even more difficult time.

We spoke with one resident today who says she’s been trying to schedule her dose for days.

“When you see there are vaccines available, it would be nice to actually get it.”

Sandra Kolodziej has been trying to sign up for her COVID vaccine through Walgreens. She’s followed all the steps and the site shows that appointments are available–yet she still can’t get an appointment.

“I’ve tried a number of times at various times of day, and we keep going back in and all of the time slots are still there,” Kolodziej explained. “It’s just confusing and I know we should be patient.”

It will allow her to select a date for the first dose, but not for a second.

“As soon as you hit the submit button it returns a message that says no vaccines available for the second dose so you can’t schedule it,” she explained.

For those worried about not getting the second dose on time, SwedishAmerican’s Pharmacy Director Thomas Carey says there is flexibility between shot dates.

“Individuals don’t have to wait specifically 21 or 28 days. There is a plus or minus around that which means individuals can get doses several days earlier, but it also means individuals can get doses several weeks later,” Carey explained.

It may be reassuring, but still frustrating for many who want to get back to normal life.

“We’re patient, we understand from Dr. Martell that there aren’t a lot of vaccines out yet,” Kolodziej said. “Being able to see my grandchildren again, just be able to go to the grocery store.”

We’ve reached out to Walgreens for comment but have not heard back at this time.