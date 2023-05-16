ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a good time to offer a reminder that grass clippings in the street can pose a dangerous safety hazard.

According to Illinois’ Litter Control Act, it’s illegal for people to blow grass cuttings from a lawnmower into the road.

Grass clippings in the roadway, especially when wet, can reduce traction for motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Illinois law requires that homeowners clear grass clippings from the street, or face a fine of up to $1,500 for a first offense to $25,000 for a third offense.

Statistics show those who choose two wheels over four are 35 times more likely to be in a deadly accident.