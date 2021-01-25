It’s official: Region 1 moves back to less restrictive Phase 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has allowed Region 1 to move into the less restrictive Phase 4 mitigations, effective today, after a declining number of COVID-19 related cases and hospitalizations.

Region 1 consists of Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago counties.

Under Phase 4, all gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

Photo: Illinois Department of Public Health

RESTAURANTS AND BARS

• Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people

• Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths which are less than 6 feet apart

RETAIL AND SERVICE COUNTER

• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy

PERSONAL CARE

• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy

INDOOR/OUTDOOR RECREATION

• Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed

• Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity

MUSEUMS

• Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy

• Guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group

MEETINGS AND SOCIAL EVENTS

• Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity

• Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms