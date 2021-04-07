It’s Official: Rockford IceHogs to be sold to Chicago Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford IceHogs will soon have new owners.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz, along with the City of Rockford, the Rockford Area Venues & Entertainment Authority (RAVE) and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, are scheduled to make an official announcement at 10 a.m.

The City of Rockford currently owns the IceHogs. The team’s affiliation agreement with the Chicago Blackhawks is due to expire next year.

But now, the arrangement is changing.

The Blackhawks will be buying the IceHogs from the City for nearly $12 million, and remain committed to keeping the franchise team in Rockford.

The RAVE board unanimously approved the sale on Wednesday.

Sold! RAVE approves the sale of the IceHogs to the Blackhawks. It's unanimous.@goicehogs pic.twitter.com/M4yKBTyAjZ — Scott Leber (@ScottLeberWTVO) April 7, 2021

The Blackhawks reportedly want to make upwards of $20 million in improvements to the BMO Harris Bank Center, $16 million of which has already been secured in state funds so Rockford taxpayers won’t be on the hook for that money.

The move also benefits the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority (RAVE), which operates the BMO Harris Bank Center. RAVE has been paying $400,000 per year to the Blackhawks as part of the affiliation agreement.

RAVE will also benefit from the upgrades at the BMO, which it hopes will help to bring in other forms of top entertainment.