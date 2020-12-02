J Hanley sworn in as Winnebago County State’s Attorney

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County has a new State’s Attorney. Republican J Hanley was sworn in on Tuesday through Zoom.
Hanley defeated Paul Carpenter in November.
Hanley once served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Winnebago County, with experience as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Arizona.
He replaces Marilyn Hite Ross who decided not to run for re-election after serving two years. Hite Ross was the first African American to hold the position in Winnebago County and helped create the Cold Case Unit.
