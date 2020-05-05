James Richter to take role as Machesney Park Village Administrator

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A little over a week ago, current Machesney Park Village Administrator Tim Savage announced his retirement.

In a unanimous vote, Village Trustees picked James Richter as his replacement.

Richter has served as the Village’s Community Development Director.

Even though Savage’s last day on the job isn’t until July 31st, richter will take over the administrative role’s duties immediately.

When needed, Savage will work with Richter during that time.

Richter will be the 2nd person to hold the postion.

