NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Actress and singer Jane Lynch is returning to her alma mater.

She has accepted a position as a guest artist in residence at Illinois State University, working with School of Theatre and Dance students.

Lynch graduated from ISU’s theatre program in 1982.

In television, she is known for having roles in “Glee” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Lynch was inspired to direct theatre while working on “Funny Girl” on Broadway.

She said that it feels great to be back on campus.

“Most of the trajectory of my life, I had nothing to do with. It just kind of happened,” Lynch said. “A lot of times I tell people, ‘Don’t have any goals, just see what’s right in front of you.’ This was not a goal, but when the thought came to me and I picked up the phone and it happened, I was like, ‘Oh, so this is what I’m doing next.'”

Lynch said that ISU was the ideal college experience and that it was one of the highlights of her life.