Janesville Police: 3 teens attempted to lure kids into car with candy

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are looking for three teenage suspects in a gray, 4-door passenger car who aggressively attempted to lure two children into their car earlier this week.

According to police, the incident happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Morningside on March 20th. Police say two children were walking on the sidewalk when three male teens in a gray, four door car slowed down and asked them if they wanted candy in an attempt to get them inside the vehicle.

Police say the car slowed down several times, opened the door, and turned into a parking lot, each time becoming more aggressive toward the children, who were able to run home and notify an adult.

The teens are described as white males, two with short brown hair, and one with longer curly hair.

Police say the car may have had tinted windows.

Any one with information on the incident is asked to call Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

